Over 2.437 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:21, November 22, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.437 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.

