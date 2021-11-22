Home>>
Over 2.437 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:21, November 22, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.437 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.
