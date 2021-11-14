China greenlights three sci-tech innovation IPOs

Xinhua) 10:55, November 14, 2021

File photo shows the exterior view of Shanghai Stock Exchange at Pudong New Area in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved three companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) on the science and technology innovation board.

Dizal (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dosilicon Co., Ltd. and China Southern Power Grid Technology Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the dates of the IPO and publish prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, has eased its listing criteria but adopted higher requirements for information disclosure.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)