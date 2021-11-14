China-U.S. declaration boosts global confidence in better climate governance

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2021 shows a wind power field in Luduo Township of Baoying County of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

The China-U.S. joint declaration has sent out a positive signal to the world that the two countries will jointly confront challenges through cooperation, which has been welcomed by the international community.

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The joint declaration issued by China and the United States on enhancing climate action stands as a confidence booster for all parties in fighting climate change and also an impetus for improving global climate governance amid daunting challenges.

In the declaration, the two sides noted that they appreciated the work done so far and pledged to continue working together and with all parties to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement. On the basis of the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities as well as taking into account national conditions, enhanced climate action will be taken to effectively address the climate crisis.

Both sides agreed to establish a working group on enhancing climate action in the 2020s to promote cooperation on climate change between the two countries and the multilateral processes.

Xie Zhenhua (R), China's special envoy for climate change, speaks at a press conference during the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, the United Kingdom, on Nov. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

In the field of climate change, consensus outweighs differences between China and the United States, and the two sides have broad potentials for cooperation.

The release of the joint declaration has demonstrated the willingness from both sides to contribute to promoting the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to achieve fruitful results.

In addition, the declaration has also set a good example for bilateral cooperation in other areas. At present, facing global challenges such as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the task to promote world economic recovery, no country can cope with them alone. All countries, including China and the United States, must come together and make joint efforts.

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2021 shows a view at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, the United Kingdom. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

It is a common expectation of the global community that enhanced cooperation between China and the United States on climate change will consolidate solidarity between the two countries and also among world countries in more fields.

Facts have proven that cooperation is the only correct choice for China and the United States. As major countries in the world, both of them bear special international responsibilities and obligations. The two countries can achieve many great things that benefit both sides and the entire world as long as they join hands.

The United States should join China in shouldering their due responsibilities, follow the trend of the times and tap more cooperation potentials to make historic contributions to world peace and development.

