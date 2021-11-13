China's climate actions speak louder than words: SCMP

Xinhua) 10:36, November 13, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's actions speak louder than words, and it's inspiring other developing countries during its transition to a carbon-neutral economy, said an opinion piece by the South China Morning Post recently.

"Beijing's value-add to the COP26 process really derives from the strategy China has adopted to achieve a carbon-neutral economy before 2060, a succession of practical measures that might well prove an attractive template for other developing nations," said the article.

China has set out a strategy to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, a process that will require the country to meet a number of significant milestones along the way.

The article also pointed out that China has taken practical measures that "provide a road map for moving gradually from overall fossil fuel dependency to carbon neutrality, while still staying on a pathway to greater economic prosperity."

