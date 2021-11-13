China's climate actions speak louder than words: SCMP
HONG KONG, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's actions speak louder than words, and it's inspiring other developing countries during its transition to a carbon-neutral economy, said an opinion piece by the South China Morning Post recently.
"Beijing's value-add to the COP26 process really derives from the strategy China has adopted to achieve a carbon-neutral economy before 2060, a succession of practical measures that might well prove an attractive template for other developing nations," said the article.
China has set out a strategy to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, a process that will require the country to meet a number of significant milestones along the way.
The article also pointed out that China has taken practical measures that "provide a road map for moving gradually from overall fossil fuel dependency to carbon neutrality, while still staying on a pathway to greater economic prosperity."
Photos
Related Stories
- China supports stable financing for G5 Sahel Joint Force, envoy says
- China, U.S. in close communication on leaders' meeting: FM spokesperson
- China, U.S. issue joint declaration on enhancing climate action
- UK PM welcomes China-U.S. joint declaration on enhancing climate action
- Western academics warn against "Cold War" attitude toward China: journal
- China deserves recognition for its climate efforts: U.S. climate scientist
- China's pragmatism boosting global climate fight: expert
- China takes real action on climate targets: major British newspaper
- How "Double Eleven" 20 years ago benefits the world
- UN chief welcomes China-U.S. declaration on enhancing climate action
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.