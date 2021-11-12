Home>>
Western academics warn against "Cold War" attitude toward China: journal
(Xinhua) 08:25, November 12, 2021
LONDON, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Western academics have appealed against the Cold War stance on China, saying such a Cold War mentality is adversely affecting research and education ties between China and the West, according to a British journal.
"Increasingly, Western scholars are facing pressure to take a critical standpoint on China," said an article published Monday in the Times Higher Education journal.
The world will become increasingly unknown to us if the West fails to engage with China and other parts of the world, Nana de Graaff, associate professor at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, was quoted as saying.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- How "Double Eleven" 20 years ago benefits the world
- French writer launches online petition for objective view of China
- China becomes Ireland's 4th largest source of imported goods in 1st 8 months
- Bullet train for China-Laos railway arrives in Vientiane
- China condemns "vile" U.S. practice of hiring paid posters to discredit China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.