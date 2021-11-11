China takes real action on climate targets: major British newspaper

GLASGOW, Britain, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has detailed and concrete plans on how to meet its climate commitments, and is pushing those plans forward vigorously, unlike some countries that are "paying lip service" to their climate targets, The Guardian newspaper reported Wednesday.

"If we only make promises without taking real action then we are just simply paying lip service to make a show rather than taking real action," Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change, said in an interview with the major British newspaper on the sidelines of the ongoing 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

China has announced recently on many multilateral occasions the country's specific targets and concrete policies, measures and actions, Xie said. "We have a policy framework to ensure that we can achieve our climate target."

The issue of how far countries are following up their pledges of emissions cuts with concrete policies and action has become the key issue at the COP26 talks in Glasgow, Scotland, The Guardian said.

As the world's largest developing country, China is striving to meet a grand goal: to peak its carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

This ambitious target means China will complete the world's most dramatic reduction in carbon emission intensity, and realize carbon neutrality from carbon peaking in the shortest time in global history.

