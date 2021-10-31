Glasgow ready for COP26

Xinhua) 11:04, October 31, 2021

Passengers and police officers are seen at Glasgow Central train station in Glasgow, Scotland, the United Kingdom on Oct. 30, 2021. The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is scheduled from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland. This is the first of its kind since the Paris Agreement came into force. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)