Chinese, U.S. climate envoys to hold face-to-face talks
(Xinhua) 14:11, August 31, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was invited to visit China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Tuesday.
During the period, China Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua will hold talks with John Kerry in Tianjin to exchange views on topics including the Sino-U.S. climate change cooperation and the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
