China opposes U.S. deporting Chinese students: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China strongly opposes the deportation of three Chinese students from the United States and has lodged solemn representations with the country, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here on Monday.

According to media reports, three Chinese students with legal visas were returned to China on Aug. 15 after being interrogated by U.S. officials on arrival at Houston Airport.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China is strongly dissatisfied with and resolutely opposed to the U.S. move. China has lodged solemn representations with the United States.

According to Wang, the reason cited by U.S. officials is that the three students are funded by the Chinese government or suspected of having military backgrounds because photos of military training were found on their mobile phones.

The United States repatriated Chinese students based on absurd excuses, which seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students pursuing their education in the United States, and undermined normal China-U.S. cultural exchanges and educational cooperation, Wang said.

He said the United States' discriminatory approach to international students from a specific country is completely contrary to its self-proclaimed concept of openness and freedom, and its attitude of welcoming Chinese students to study in the United States.

"China urges the United States to correct its mistakes, stop using various excuses to restrict and suppress Chinese students, and stop undermining the cultural exchanges between China and the United States," Wang said.

He added that China will continue to support Chinese students studying abroad to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law.

