China injects impetus into global climate governance

Xinhua) 09:37, October 31, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2021 shows the scenery of Saihanba forest farm in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

China, a major contributor to tackling climate change and an active participant in climate talks, has been a source of strong impetus for global climate governance.

"China has contributed to the conclusion and quick implementation of the Paris Agreement; with its own vision and action it has charted the course for a new form of global climate governance," stated a white paper released Wednesday, elaborating on China's policies, actions and progress in mitigating climate change.

Deeming climate change "a task of great urgency" that needs to be addressed, the document said China has contributed to global unity on climate governance through its leaders' climate diplomacy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the United Nations climate change conference in Paris, France, Nov. 30, 2015. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has on many occasions highlighted China's view on global climate governance and expressed China's firm support for the Paris Agreement, facilitating major progress at the global level.

In 2015, Xi delivered a keynote speech at the Paris Conference on Climate Change, making a historic contribution to the conclusion of the Paris Agreement on global climate action after 2020.

In September 2016, he deposited in person the legal instrument of China's ratification of the Paris Agreement. This came as a vigorous push for the quick implementation of the agreement, showing China's ambition and resolution in tackling climate change.

Xi announced that China will scale up its nationally determined contributions at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020, demonstrating China's resolve in applying its new development philosophy and its clear attitude to make further contributions to global efforts against climate change.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the Climate Ambition Summit via video link on Dec. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

At the Climate Ambition Summit in December 2020, President Xi announced China's further commitments for 2030.

China will lower its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by over 65 percent from the 2005 level, increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25 percent, increase the forest stock volume by 6 billion cubic meters from the 2005 level, and bring its total installed capacity of wind and solar power to over 1.2 billion kilowatts.

The country will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, announced Xi at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2021, manifesting China's sense of responsibility as a major country.

Earlier this month, Xi emphasized efforts to achieve China's carbon peak and neutrality targets when addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

China will continue to readjust its industrial structure and energy mix, vigorously develop renewable energy, and make faster progress in planning and developing large wind-power and photovoltaic bases in sandy and rocky areas, and deserts, he noted.

The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), scheduled from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland, is the first of its kind since the Paris Agreement came into force.

China looks forward to working with all parties to make progress at COP26 and promote full implementation of the Paris Agreement goals, said Ye Min, vice minister of ecology and environment.

