African campaigners urge wealthy nations to deliver fair climate deal

Xinhua) 11:25, April 23, 2021

NAIROBI, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Developed countries responsible for the absolute majority of global carbon dioxide emissions should honor financial commitment aimed at strengthening response to the climate crisis in Africa, campaigners said on Thursday during Earth Day.

Mithika Mwenda, executive director of Nairobi-based Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) said that leadership from the industrial north is critical to boosting climate resilience in the continent.

"We call on developed countries to raise their carbon reduction ambitions, honor pledges on the Green Climate Fund and foster an equitable post-COVID-19 pandemic global recovery plan that fully integrates climate change," Mwenda said in a statement released in Nairobi.

He said that the financing gap has derailed climate mitigation and adaptation in Africa, thereby exposing local communities to shocks including prolonged droughts, floods and disease outbreaks.

Mwenda said a two-day virtual Leaders Summit on Climate convened by U.S. President Joe Biden which began on Thursday should rally major economies towards support for an ambitious emission reduction target outlined in the Paris climate deal.

He said the summit that is being attended by 40 world leaders should renew support for Africa's quest for a low-carbon, just and equitable recovery from COVID-19 related shocks.

"We urge industrialized countries to facilitate meaningful technology transfer and capacity building to help African people harness renewable energy resources like solar and wind," said Mithika.

He said that Africa is counting on goodwill from the industrial north to ensure the continent's priorities and needs are accorded due attention during the global climate change conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

Mwenda said the conference should come up with binding outcomes that enhance the resilience of African economies, ecosystems and livelihoods amid climatic shocks.

Augustine Njamnshi, Political and Technical Affairs chair at PACJA said that African countries are keen on leveraging partnership with their developed counterparts to boost green growth.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)