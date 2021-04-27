China to take further steps to tackle climate change

Xinhua) 14:56, April 27, 2021

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China will take solid steps to further lower its carbon intensity and tackle climate change, an ecological official said Tuesday.

The country is planning to put a special climate change law in place, Li Gao, a climate change official with the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, told a press conference.

"It should be said that we think the timing for making the law is now good, with some foundation laid earlier," said Li.

China has included slashing carbon intensity as a binding target in its recent five-year plans, he said, citing that the country's carbon intensity decreased by 16.3 percent from 2011 to 2015 and dropped 18.8 percent from 2016 to 2020.

By the end of 2020, China has cut its carbon intensity by 48.4 percent, reaching its target set in 2009 to reduce carbon emissions by up to 45 percent by 2020 from the 2005 level ahead of schedule, Li noted.

During the country's 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) period, China will take steps to implement the binding targets for reducing carbon intensity and offer Chinese wisdom for promoting a fair and equitable system of global environmental governance for win-win cooperation, the official added.

