UK PM welcomes China-U.S. joint declaration on enhancing climate action
GLASGOW, Britain, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday welcomed a China-U.S. joint declaration on enhancing climate action.
"I welcome the strong show of commitment from China and the U.S. last night to step up climate action this decade," he said on Twitter.
China and the United States on Wednesday released the China-U.S. Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s at the ongoing 26th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.
The two sides agreed to establish a working group on enhancing climate action in the 2020s to promote cooperation between the two countries and the multilateral processes.
"This is a boost to negotiations as we go into the final days of COP26 and continue working to deliver an ambitious outcome for the planet," Johnson said.
