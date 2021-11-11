U.S., China should stabilize ties through increased communication, engagement

Qin Gang, Chinese ambassador to the U.S., attends the 2021 Gala Dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations in New York, the United States, Nov. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

"The Chinese side always bears in mind the fundamental interests of the people of both countries and the whole world, and handles China-U.S. relations from a strategic and long-term perspective," said Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States should properly manage differences and stabilize bilateral ties through increased communication and engagement, as a sound relationship between the two countries will benefit both sides and the world, several diplomats and former U.S. officials said here on Tuesday.

China looks forward to working with the American government and visionary people to strengthen dialogue, manage differences, focus on cooperation, and make unremitting efforts to bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said at the annual gala dinner of the New York City-headquartered National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR).

China's policy towards the United States is highly consistent and stable, Qin said.

"Stabilizing the relationship must be a shared priority and responsibility," former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said.

"It means engaging" both bilaterally and multilaterally to manage competition, while "seeking a more predictable relationship," he said, noting "that begins with increased communication."

Lew, also chair of the NCUSCR, said he hopes government-to-government talks between the two sides "will grow in frequency."

Noting track-two dialogues between the United States and China can provide space for candid discussion, he said that people in the private sector can also play a vital role to "help create a political climate in which progress is possible."

Former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger was also among the key speakers at the event, many of whom called on the two countries to seek common ground.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (on screen) delivers a video speech during the 2021 Gala Dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations in New York, the United States, Nov. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Kissinger said in a video speech that "it is essential for China and the United States to overcome their difficulties," urging the two sides to find a road to coexistence and cooperation.

Founded in 1966, the NCUSCR is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of understanding and cooperation between the United States and China. Tuesday's event attracted hundreds of attendees.

