U.S. needs to abandon strategic competition with China: The National Interest

Xinhua) 13:10, November 09, 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The United States should abandon strategic competition with China in a multipolar world, said an article published recently on The National Interest magazine's website.

The Biden administration's effort to relabel competition with China as "strategic competition is irrelevant if the strategy limits the relationship to an adversarial dynamic by prioritizing competition and containment," it said.

The National Interest is an American bimonthly international relations magazine published by the Center for the National Interest, a public policy think tank based in Washington, D.C.

