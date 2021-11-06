U.S. officials slammed for supporting Taiwan's participation in UN system

Xinhua) 13:51, November 06, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday reiterated that Taiwan, as a part of China rather than a sovereign state, can be neither a member of the United Nations nor of any specialized agency under the UN, including the World Health Organization.

This fact is an international consensus and cannot be denied by certain people in the United States, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, in response to certain U.S. officials' support of Taiwan participating in the UN system.

The UN Resolution 2758 has resolved once and for all the issue of China's representation at the UN and other international institutions in political, legal and procedural terms, Zhu said, noting that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

Zhu urged the U.S. government to cease all remarks and behaviors that incite and support "Taiwan independence," and take concrete actions to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques.

She also urged the Democratic Progressive Party authority in Taiwan to cease seeking "independence" by relying on the United States or other foreign forces, stressing that any act that undermines the one-China principle and aims to split the country will fail.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)