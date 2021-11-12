China, U.S. in close communication on leaders' meeting: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 18:31, November 12, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday said that China and the United States are in close communication on the specific arrangements of their leaders' meeting.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a relevant query. He said that this year, President Xi Jinping has had two phone conversations with President Joe Biden at request. The two heads of state have agreed to maintain regular contact in various ways.

"We hope that the U.S. side will work with China to make the meeting a success and bring China-U.S. ties back to the right track of sound and stable development," said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)