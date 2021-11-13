China urges U.S. to correctly view mutually beneficial nature of ties

Xinhua) 10:36, November 13, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The United States should correctly view the mutually beneficial nature of China-U.S. relations, and adopt a rational and pragmatic policy toward China, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Wang Wenbin made the remarks when commenting on U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's recent remarks that the U.S. is going to compete vigorously with China across multiple dimensions, and there's no reason that the competition has to turn into conflict or confrontation.

Wang said competition does exist in international relations, but it should be healthy competition based on observing the basic norms governing international relations.

"We oppose unfair competition where one's own rules are forced on other countries as international rules. We oppose unjust competition where the word 'competition' is used as a pretext to undermine other countries' sovereignty and interfere in other countries' internal affairs. We oppose unethical competition where 'competition' is cited as an excuse to restrict other countries' development and deprives them of their legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson said.

China and the United States have both differences and broad common interests, and to define China-U.S. relations with competition contravenes the reality of bilateral relations and deviates from U.S. policies on China, he added.

"The U.S. should correctly view the mutually beneficial nature of China-U.S. relations, adopt a rational and pragmatic policy toward China, work with China to strengthen dialogue and communication, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, properly manage differences and follow the path of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)