China tightens COVID-19 prevention measures at border ports

Xinhua) 14:53, November 14, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has stepped up epidemic prevention and control measures at its land border ports to cope with pressure from the inflow of COVID-19 cases, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said on Saturday.

The GAC has been paying close attention to the pandemic situation in China's neighboring countries. It has tailored an emergency plan for each land border port and constantly fine-tuned them, Lin Wei, an official with the GAC, said at a press conference.

The transfer of goods shall take place with a non-contact approach. Goods, including cold-chain food, shall be sampled and disinfected, he added.

All front-line workers at customs have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and the GAC will continue to enhance COVID-19 immunity among the group.

Efforts have also been made to ensure sufficient epidemic prevention supplies at land border ports and upgrades in their testing capacity for COVID-19.

