Chinese FM to visit African, Asian nations

Xinhua) 17:08, December 30, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Eritrea, Kenya and the Comoros from January 4 to 7 upon invitation, continuing Chinese foreign ministers' tradition of visiting Africa at the beginning of a year.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the announcement on Thursday in Beijing.

After the African trip, Wang will visit the Maldives and Sri Lanka upon invitation, according to Zhao.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)