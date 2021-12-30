Home>>
Chinese FM to visit African, Asian nations
(Xinhua) 17:08, December 30, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Eritrea, Kenya and the Comoros from January 4 to 7 upon invitation, continuing Chinese foreign ministers' tradition of visiting Africa at the beginning of a year.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the announcement on Thursday in Beijing.
After the African trip, Wang will visit the Maldives and Sri Lanka upon invitation, according to Zhao.
