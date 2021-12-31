China has earned world's recognition, respect with real action: FM

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that since the People's Republic of China restored its lawful seat in the United Nations, it has earned the world's recognition and respect with real action.

Wang made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021.

Wang said that the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations was a victory that belongs not only to the Chinese people, but also to all the forces for peace and justice in the world.

As the world's largest developing country and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China is playing an increasingly important role in safeguarding world peace and making more and more contributions to human progress, said Wang.

Noting that China has followed a path of peaceful development, Wang said that China has never waged a single war, and is always committed to political settlement of hotspot issues.

China has contributed more peacekeepers than any other permanent member of the Security Council, and has become the second largest financial contributor to both the United Nations and UN peacekeeping operations.

China has defended the basic norms of international relations based on the UN Charter, upheld the rights of people from different countries to choose their development paths and political systems according to their respective national conditions, and never hesitated to speak up for other developing countries, he said.

Wang pointed out that after joining the World Trade Organization, China has done more than its commitments on tariff reduction and market access. It has contributed around 30 percent to global growth for many years.

China has actively participated in international affairs and has been deepening cooperation with the United Nations, Wang added.

"China has joined almost all intergovernmental organizations and over 600 international conventions. We have earned the world's recognition and respect with real action, and the Chinese nation now stands proud in the family of nations," he said.

