China to bring dynamism to world peace, development: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:32, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday China will work in solidarity and collaboration with the international community to bring dynamism to world peace and development and promote greater progress in human development.

Wang made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021.

Looking forward to 2022, Wang said China will make solid efforts for the success of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. "Beijing is heading into the Olympic cycle. We will uphold the Olympic spirit, foster a positive, amicable and harmonious international atmosphere for the Games, and present a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympic Games to the world."

Wang said in the next year, Asian countries will host a series of multilateral events. China will take over as the chair of BRICS and host the BRICS summit. The APEC economic leaders' meeting and the summits of G20 and SCO will also be held in Asian countries.

"Asia's time" will come in global governance, Wang said. "We will take an active part, suggest ideas for the way forward, continue to hold high the banner of true multilateralism, and contribute more Chinese wisdom and Asian energy to the reform and improvement of the global governance system."

He also noted China will fully implement the Global Vaccine Cooperation Action Initiative, actively carry out cooperation on COVID drug research and development, uphold international solidarity, and foster international synergy to enhance preparedness against future pandemics.

Wang vowed China's efforts to continue to resolutely safeguard China's core interests, adding that "we will resolutely and forcefully fight off any attempt to undermine China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and will firmly and effectively fight back against any move to undermine the Chinese people's legitimate rights and interests."

China will implement well the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and work to advance China's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, he added.

