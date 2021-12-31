BiH official wishes Beijing Winter Olympics full success

Xinhua) 15:43, December 31, 2021

SARAJEVO, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- A senior Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) official has wished the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games a success.

"I believe that China will successfully hold a simple, safe and wonderful Winter Olympic Games," said Zoran Tegeltija, chairman of the Council of Ministers of BiH, while visiting the Chinese embassy at the invitation of Chinese Ambassador Ji Ping on Wednesday.

The two sides exchanged views on China-BiH relations and cooperation in various fields, among other issues of common concern.

Recalling that the capital Sarajevo hosted the 1984 Winter Olympic Games, Tegeltija said he is well aware of the Games' significance for the host country and the arduous work involved in organizing the event.

