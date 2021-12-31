Schools across China organize activities to welcome New Year

Xinhua) 08:37, December 31, 2021

Pupils celebrate the upcoming New Year in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 30, 2021. Schools and kindergartens across China organize various kinds of activities as the New Year approaches. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)