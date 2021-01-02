Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 2, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

People greet New Year at Happy Valley in Wuhan

(Xinhua)    11:44, January 02, 2021

Performers interact with tourists at the Happy Valley Wuhan theme park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 1, 2021. People came to have fun and enjoy the view at the Happy Valley in Wuhan to greet the New Year on Friday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York