China's Wuhan finds coronavirus on packaging of imported frozen meat

(Xinhua)    08:54, December 07, 2020

WUHAN, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Two imported frozen food packaging samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, local health authorities said Sunday.

According to the city's health commission, the samples were taken from a batch of frozen pork imported from Brazil and a batch of frozen beef from Uruguay.

Local authorities have taken emergency measures to seal the imported frozen goods and disinfect the storage facilities and the surrounding environment.

The frozen pork imports consisting of 1,527 boxes and weighing 27.49 tonnes were shipped from Brazil to Shanghai on June 28. They were transported from Shanghai to Wuhan on July 27 and stored at a local cold storage on July 29.

The frozen beef contained in 1,210 boxes, weighing 26.93 tonnes, was shipped to north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 2. It reached Wuhan on March 28.

The nucleic acid test results of 511 samples from the cold storage, 460 samples from the frozen food packaging and 524 samples from local employees were all negative for COVID-19.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

