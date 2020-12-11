Wuhan builds country’s first theme park for self-driving vehicles

A theme park for the operation of self-driving vehicles opened in Longlingshan Park in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province on December 9, as a commercial demonstration project of internet-connected cars, Chinanews.com reported on Dec.9.

The park has connected with 5G networks and relevant technologies ready to guarantee the smooth operation of self-driving vehicles, including sightseeing buses, cleaning vehicles and vending machines. The basic infrastructure and supporting system were jointly built and operated by intelligent connected vehicle companies.

The Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone, where the park is located, is currently accelerating the construction of the demonstration zone for road testing and intelligent vehicle applications, creating an innovative platform and cultivating industrial ecology. In the future, there will be more scenarios for commercial self-driving operations.