China's Wuhan to hold largest trade conference since COVID-19

Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province, once hit hard by COVID-19, will hold a digital trade conference from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6, the municipal information office said on Tuesday.

It will be the largest and the most comprehensive economic and trade event since the epidemic, said Fang Jie, deputy secretary-general of the Wuhan municipal government.

It will show the world the vitality of Wuhan's economic recovery and further promote the city's influence in national and global trade, Fang added.

A number of activities, including exhibitions, forums, and procurement, will take place at the event, which aims to build a platform for international and domestic trade and investment.

Diplomatic envoys and procurement delegations from more than 50 countries, 100 industrial internet enterprises, and 100 foreign trade enterprises will attend the fair, where over 5,000 brands will be exhibited.