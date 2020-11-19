Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
Wuhan finds COVID-19 on imported beef packaging

(Xinhua)    10:13, November 19, 2020

WUHAN, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, found that an imported frozen beef packaging sample tested positive for COVID-19, local health authorities said Wednesday.

The 1,313 pieces of imported frozen beef products, weighing 27 tonnes, were imported from Brazil to customs in Tianjin Municipality. They arrived at a cold storage in Wuhan on Sept. 25. The whereabouts of the products have been made clear and relevant investigations are under way.

Local authorities have sealed the products, disinfected the area and conducted nucleic acid tests on relevant personnel.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, 400 environmental samples gathered from the cold storage, 115 packaging samples and 145 employees working there have tested negative for COVID-19.

Previously, Wuhan had ordered a thorough inspection of all the imported frozen food products across the city.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

