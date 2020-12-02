Special gathering for volunteers who worked at Leishenshan Hospital held in Wuhan

Builders, volunteers and medical workers who worked at Leishenshan Hospital gather again and enjoy the mutton. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

A special gathering for medical workers, volunteers and builders who fought on the frontline at the Leishenshan Hospital during the height of the COVID-19 epidemic was held at the dining hall of Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei province on Nov. 30. Mutton donated by Mongolia was specially prepared for this occasion, Chinanews.com reported on Dec.1.

A cook prepares the dishes. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

As Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University once took over the makeshift hospital Leishenshan, it invited some representatives who once devoted themselves in the fight against the disease to share the warmth.

Jiang Xiang and Li Bo, workers of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd., participated in the construction and maintenance of the makeshift hospital. “I was deeply moved as I didn’t expect I would be invited. I’m glad our old friends at Leishenshan Hospital still remember us,” said Jiang.

The mutton reaches Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

Volunteers came from all walks of life. Mao Yanli, a consulting psychologist who helped disinfect the hospital and pacify the patients, said she values the profound friendship with medical workers more than the tasty mutton.

Zhao Zilong, a librarian at Wuhan University who was responsible for transferring goods in Leishenshan Hospital and Shi Meng, a shop owner, responsible for sending patients to hospitals, said that during their two-month stay at the hospital, they worked together with many brave medical workers. It was a privilege to be here with them again, they added.