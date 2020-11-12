Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Wuhan holds world health expo following epidemic

(Xinhua)    15:08, November 12, 2020

WUHAN, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- An international health expo has opened in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province that was once hit hard by COVID-19.

The second World Health Expo, which opened on Wednesday, attracted some 13,000 guests from 34 countries and regions.

More than 1,200 exhibitors, including General Electric, Philips and Siemens, attended the expo with an exhibition area spanning 140,000 square meters.

It is the largest health expo hosted by Wuhan since the outbreak of the epidemic earlier this year.

A section specifically displaying anti-epidemic materials has been arranged, where nucleic acid testing machines, respirators and ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) devices have been exhibited.

Scenes of Huoshenshan and Leishenshan, the two hospitals that were set up and put into use in less than two weeks respectively in early February to treat COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, as well as temporary hospitals converted from exhibition halls and gymnasiums have been reproduced in the section.

Organized by the Wuhan municipal government, the four-day event is being held at the Wuhan International Expo Center, one of the former temporary hospitals where COVID-19 patients were quarantined and treated.

