China's railways begin selling ticket for Spring Festival travel rush

Ecns.cn) 13:37, January 04, 2022

A passenger shows her train tickets outside the Nanchang Railway Station in east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 3, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Bao Gansheng)

The 40-day Spring Festival travel rush this year will kick off from Jan. 17.

Train tickets for the first day of the travel rush were open to the public on Monday, which is in line with the 15-day ticket pre-selling policy set by the railway service network.

A staff member at the Nanchang Railway Station helps passengers check train information through a self-service machine, Jan. 3, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Bao Gansheng)

Passengers check in at the Nanchang Railway Station in east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 3, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Bao Gansheng)

A medical worker provides nucleic acid test service for a passenger at the Nanchang Railway Station in east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 3, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Bao Gansheng)

