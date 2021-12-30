Home>>
China to ensure COVID-19 control amid Spring Festival travel rush
(Xinhua) 08:55, December 30, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will make efforts to ensure COVID-19 prevention and control during the 2022 Spring Festival travel rush, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.
The meeting also decided on extending preferential policies regarding individual income tax, as well as measures to strengthen the ranks of rural teachers and guarantee education for the children of migrant workers.
