Thursday, December 30, 2021

SW China's Tongren launches COVID-19 testing

(Xinhua) 08:23, December 30, 2021

A medical worker guides residents to line up at a COVID-19 testing site in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo by Ye Shunqiang/Xinhua)


