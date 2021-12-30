Home>>
SW China's Tongren launches COVID-19 testing
(Xinhua) 08:23, December 30, 2021
A medical worker guides residents to line up at a COVID-19 testing site in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo by Ye Shunqiang/Xinhua)
