Xi'an upgrades epidemic control and prevention measures

Xinhua) 08:37, December 29, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 28, 2021 shows a closed subway station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Authorities in Xi'an have upgraded epidemic control and prevention measures starting Monday, ordering all residents to stay indoors and keep away from gatherings except when taking nucleic acid tests. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

