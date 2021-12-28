Home>>
Two hospitals in Xi'an resume outpatient, emergency services during COVID-19 resurgence
(Xinhua) 09:08, December 28, 2021
Patients wait in lines at the 1st Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 27, 2021. Two hospitals affiliated to Xi'an Jiaotong University have resumed outpatient and emergency services with strict epidemic prevention and control measures, as the city is coping with a recent resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
