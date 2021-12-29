China's success in fighting COVID-19 "dwarfs" Western countries: U.S. scholar

Xinhua) 10:29, December 29, 2021

ROME, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's COVID-19 success is shaming the United States and its allied countries in the West, a U.S. scholar has said.

China's success in keeping down the rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths "dwarfs the West's" by hundredfold to thousandfold, Eric Zuesse, a U.S. investigative historian, wrote in an article published Saturday on the website of Modern Diplomacy, a platform for assessing and evaluating complex international issues.

China's COVID-19 testing program, he said, "is an essential part" of its successful policies to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Despite China's achievement in fighting COVID-19, the West "doesn't want to learn from this, because the West's ideology ... is being extremely disproven by it," Zuesse said.

