China's success in fighting COVID-19 "dwarfs" Western countries: U.S. scholar
ROME, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's COVID-19 success is shaming the United States and its allied countries in the West, a U.S. scholar has said.
China's success in keeping down the rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths "dwarfs the West's" by hundredfold to thousandfold, Eric Zuesse, a U.S. investigative historian, wrote in an article published Saturday on the website of Modern Diplomacy, a platform for assessing and evaluating complex international issues.
China's COVID-19 testing program, he said, "is an essential part" of its successful policies to prevent the transmission of the virus.
Despite China's achievement in fighting COVID-19, the West "doesn't want to learn from this, because the West's ideology ... is being extremely disproven by it," Zuesse said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi'an upgrades epidemic control and prevention measures
- After Floyd, U.S. cops still murder and get away with it, says Iran's daily
- U.S. sets grim new record for daily COVID-19 cases amid Omicron surge
- VOA, U.S. government complicit in attempts to suppress China: spokesperson
- Europe, U.S. brace for surging COVID-19 infections, travel chaos during holiday season
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.