After Floyd, U.S. cops still murder and get away with it, says Iran's daily

Xinhua) 08:36, December 29, 2021

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- After the murder of African American George Floyd by a white police officer and subsequent protests against police brutality, "U.S. police are still using similar levels of lethal force and they are still not facing the consequences," Iran's Tehran Times reported recently, citing a nonprofit that tracks people killed by the police.

There are, in essence, three issues raised from recent research by Mapping Police Violence, which will "sound the alarm among rights groups and international human rights organizations that have been very critical of American police brutality," the report said.

"Firstly, the astonishingly high murder rate by police, who are literally acting as the judge, the jury, and the executioner by taking the law into their own hands and using lethal force," Tehran Times said.

Meanwhile, secondly is the issue of "racial disparity among black and white Americans killed by police," according to the report. Despite the nationwide outcry, Mapping Police Violence has documented that African Americans are still two and a half to three times more likely than white Americans to be killed by a police officer.

"Thirdly is the aspect of accountability, or to be more precise the lack of justice for officers who murder their victims and then walk away," the Iranian daily warned.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)