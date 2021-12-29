Home>>
Winter scenery of Greening Exposition park in Guizhou
(Xinhua) 08:45, December 29, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2021 shows the winter scenery of the Greening Exposition park in Duyun, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
