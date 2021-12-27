We Are China

Snow-capped village in SW China looks picturesque

Ecns.cn) 16:27, December 27, 2021

Snow-capped Shadong village looks picturesque at the foot of Fanjing Mountain in the southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Dec. 26, 2021. (China News Service/Li he)

Fanjing Mountain was added to the UNESCO's World Natural Heritage list in 2018.

