Snow-capped village in SW China looks picturesque
(Ecns.cn) 16:27, December 27, 2021
Snow-capped Shadong village looks picturesque at the foot of Fanjing Mountain in the southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Dec. 26, 2021. (China News Service/Li he)
Fanjing Mountain was added to the UNESCO's World Natural Heritage list in 2018.
