23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World to open to public

Xinhua) 08:30, December 24, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 23, 2021 shows the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World will open to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

