Home>>
23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World to open to public
(Xinhua) 08:30, December 24, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 23, 2021 shows the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World will open to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.