Snow scenery of E China's Mount Taishan
(Ecns.cn) 16:16, November 30, 2021
Snow turns Mount Taishan in east China's Shandong Province into a wonderland, Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zuocang)
Mount Taishan was listed as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage site by UNESCO in 1987.
