Snow-making professionals work for high snow quality at ski resort in NE China

Xinhua) 10:08, November 24, 2021

Photo taken with a UAV drone shows a groomer working at Changbai Mountain Ski Resort in northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 22, 2021. At Changbai Mountains Ski Resort, snow-making professionals as snow cannon operators, groomer drivers and snow track patrols work in cold nights in order to secure high quality of snow for visitors. As the 2022 Beijing Olympics approaches and the Chinese government encourages 300 million people to be involved in winter sports, ski resorts in China are seeing increasing visitors and providing more diversed job opportunities. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

