Children enjoy themselves at ski resort in Jilin

Xinhua) 10:22, November 21, 2021

A child looks on at White Mountain Resort in Fusong, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 19, 2021. As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics approaches, ski resorts in Jilin are seeing an increasing visits by children, many of whom take courses with the support of their ski-loving parents. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)