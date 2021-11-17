Home>>
Extra-curricular activities promote healthy development of kids
(Xinhuanet) 14:27, November 17, 2021
Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows students practicing roller skating at Xinxiguan Primary School in Neiqiu County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. Students have various options for extra-curricular activities such as calligraphy, sports, and dance which aim to meet the needs of different students and promote their healthy development. (Xinhua/Liu Jidong)
