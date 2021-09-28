Children's life at Kumu village's kindergarten in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 15:55, September 28, 2021

Children pose for a group photo in Kumu village's kindergarten, Hotan County, China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2021. (China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

The kindergarten was built with assistance of Beijing in 2017, with 284 Uygur students in total. Half of the teachers are also Uyghur. The school includes an activity area, planting area and game area, according to Global Times.

