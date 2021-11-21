Chinese cities light up blue to mark World Children's Day

Xinhua) 09:39, November 21, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2021 shows the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area lit up blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. A total of 23 Chinese cities on Saturday lit iconic buildings and monuments blue, including a section of the Great Wall of China, to mark World Children's Day. The celebration, hosted by UNICEF, was livestreamed due to COVID-19 and called on society as a whole to unite for girls' and boys' rights to health, education, protection and participation. World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2021 shows the Qianxi Square lit up blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. A total of 23 Chinese cities on Saturday lit iconic buildings and monuments blue, including a section of the Great Wall of China, to mark World Children's Day. The celebration, hosted by UNICEF, was livestreamed due to COVID-19 and called on society as a whole to unite for girls' and boys' rights to health, education, protection and participation. World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2021 shows the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area lit up blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. A total of 23 Chinese cities on Saturday lit iconic buildings and monuments blue, including a section of the Great Wall of China, to mark World Children's Day. The celebration, hosted by UNICEF, was livestreamed due to COVID-19 and called on society as a whole to unite for girls' and boys' rights to health, education, protection and participation. World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

The Ping'an International Financial Center is lit up blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2021. A total of 23 Chinese cities on Saturday lit iconic buildings and monuments blue, including a section of the Great Wall of China, to mark World Children's Day. The celebration, hosted by UNICEF, was livestreamed due to COVID-19 and called on society as a whole to unite for girls' and boys' rights to health, education, protection and participation. World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2021 shows the Yinpenling Bridge lit up blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. A total of 23 Chinese cities on Saturday lit iconic buildings and monuments blue, including a section of the Great Wall of China, to mark World Children's Day. The celebration, hosted by UNICEF, was livestreamed due to COVID-19 and called on society as a whole to unite for girls' and boys' rights to health, education, protection and participation. World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

The Tinyuet Bund Financial Center is lit up blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 20, 2021. A total of 23 Chinese cities on Saturday lit iconic buildings and monuments blue, including a section of the Great Wall of China, to mark World Children's Day. The celebration, hosted by UNICEF, was livestreamed due to COVID-19 and called on society as a whole to unite for girls' and boys' rights to health, education, protection and participation. World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)

The Simatai section of the Great Wall is lit up blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2021. A total of 23 Chinese cities on Saturday lit iconic buildings and monuments blue, including a section of the Great Wall of China, to mark World Children's Day. The celebration, hosted by UNICEF, was livestreamed due to COVID-19 and called on society as a whole to unite for girls' and boys' rights to health, education, protection and participation. World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992. (UNICEF/Handout via Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2021 shows buildings lit up blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Guanshanhu District of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A total of 23 Chinese cities on Saturday lit iconic buildings and monuments blue, including a section of the Great Wall of China, to mark World Children's Day. The celebration, hosted by UNICEF, was livestreamed due to COVID-19 and called on society as a whole to unite for girls' and boys' rights to health, education, protection and participation. World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial photo shows the Shengjing Grand Theater lit up blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 20, 2021. A total of 23 Chinese cities on Saturday lit iconic buildings and monuments blue, including a section of the Great Wall of China, to mark World Children's Day. The celebration, hosted by UNICEF, was livestreamed due to COVID-19 and called on society as a whole to unite for girls' and boys' rights to health, education, protection and participation. World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992. (Xinhua)

Several buildings along Binhai Avenue are lit up blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 20, 2021. A total of 23 Chinese cities on Saturday lit iconic buildings and monuments blue, including a section of the Great Wall of China, to mark World Children's Day. The celebration, hosted by UNICEF, was livestreamed due to COVID-19 and called on society as a whole to unite for girls' and boys' rights to health, education, protection and participation. World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Children from Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province and South China's Hong Kong sing songs to celebrate World Children's Day at a lighting ceremony in Shenzhen, Nov. 20, 2021. A total of 23 Chinese cities on Saturday lit iconic buildings and monuments blue, including a section of the Great Wall of China, to mark World Children's Day. The celebration, hosted by UNICEF, was livestreamed due to COVID-19 and called on society as a whole to unite for girls' and boys' rights to health, education, protection and participation. World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Aerial photo shows the Shengjing Grand Theater lit up blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 20, 2021. A total of 23 Chinese cities on Saturday lit iconic buildings and monuments blue, including a section of the Great Wall of China, to mark World Children's Day. The celebration, hosted by UNICEF, was livestreamed due to COVID-19 and called on society as a whole to unite for girls' and boys' rights to health, education, protection and participation. World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2021 shows several buildings along Binhai Avenue lit up blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. A total of 23 Chinese cities on Saturday lit iconic buildings and monuments blue, including a section of the Great Wall of China, to mark World Children's Day. The celebration, hosted by UNICEF, was livestreamed due to COVID-19 and called on society as a whole to unite for girls' and boys' rights to health, education, protection and participation. World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Canton Tower is lit up blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2021. A total of 23 Chinese cities on Saturday lit iconic buildings and monuments blue, including a section of the Great Wall of China, to mark World Children's Day. The celebration, hosted by UNICEF, was livestreamed due to COVID-19 and called on society as a whole to unite for girls' and boys' rights to health, education, protection and participation. World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)