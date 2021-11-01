Light shows staged in Madrid

Xinhua) 10:04, November 01, 2021

People watch a light show in downtown Madrid, Spain on Oct. 30, 2021. Light shows were staged in Madrid on Oct. 29-31, with artists from Spain, France, Finland and other countries and regions projecting their creative ideas on facades of more than 20 buildings in the city. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

