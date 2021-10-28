Huawei inaugurates new European technological hub in Madrid

Xinhua) 08:13, October 28, 2021

People work at Huawei European Tech Hub in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 27, 2021. The Chinese multinational telecommunications company Huawei inaugurated its new European technology support and service center in Madrid on Wednesday, with which it will provide technical support for the main telecommunication partners in ten European countries. (Str/Xinhua)

MADRID, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese multinational telecommunications company Huawei inaugurated its new European technology support and service center in Madrid on Wednesday, with which it will provide technical support to the main telecommunication partners in ten European countries.

Madrid had been chosen not only for its "unique advantages" but also for the "broad support provided by Spain," said Li Peng, president of Huawei Europe (WEU).

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, president of the Autonomous Community of Madrid, said that such projects will lead to the creation of over 200 highly qualified jobs and will provide "a boost to our region."

Huawei currently has more than 10,000 employees in Europe and serves customers in almost every European country.

