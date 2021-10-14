Huawei launches program with university to boost digital growth in Lebanon

Xinhua) 09:51, October 14, 2021

BEIRUT, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Huawei Technologies in Lebanon launched the Huawei Authorized Learning Partner (HALP) program with the American University of Science &Technology (AUST) on Tuesday.

Li Xiaofeng, CEO of Huawei in Lebanon, said this agreement will enable AUST and Huawei to boost digital transformation across industries with specialized and customized training based on Huawei courses and solutions.

"Trainees will have technical knowledge and practical skills in related domains, which will lead to more opportunities in career choice and development," he said.

AUST Vice President Riad Sakr noted that the first course in Artificial Intelligence (AI) under HALP was offered during the fall 2021-2022 academic semester, with more than 140 students and professionals registered.

"At AUST, we are committed to contributing to a better society, by preparing students for effective and responsible membership in their professional and social communities," Sakr said during a ceremony held at the university.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian said that he hopes the HALP program of Huawei, launched with AUST, will have great outcomes to boost the digital growth in Lebanon, adding that "students of AUST will make full use of the AI lab donated by Huawei, learn skills and do well in scientific research, and contribute to Lebanon's national revitalization with your talents."

The ambassador noted that "the Chinese embassy will encourage more Chinese enterprises to cooperate with Lebanon in various fields while promoting government aid programs."

"Let us jointly build the Belt and Road Initiative and achieve more results and build a monument to friendship between the two countries," he added.

